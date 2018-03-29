Alternative healthcare plan bill advances in legislature - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill that would offer state employees an alternative health care plan.

Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston said Wednesday the direct primary care plan strengthens relationships between doctors and clients and helps provide practical health care without dealing with insurance.

