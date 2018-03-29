Two sent to the hospital following early morning crash

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police responded to a two car accident shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

The accident happened near Telluride Dr. & Whitehead Dr. in Lincoln.

Two people from one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

One person was cited in the accident.