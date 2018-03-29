Lincoln man falls victim to car-buying scam

Lincoln is home to a renowned and expanding children’s zoo and museum, breathtaking state parks, revamped local parks, and much more.More >>
Lincoln is home to a renowned and expanding children’s zoo and museum, breathtaking state parks, revamped local parks, and much more.More >>
Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Wednesday night, Lincoln Police received a call from the Kwik Shop near N. 27th & W Street. According to police, a person hopped the counter of the convenience store, grabbed a handful of money, and ran away. Currently, police are still investigating the incident. Police did not say if a weapon was used. This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they come available.More >>
Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Wednesday night, Lincoln Police received a call from the Kwik Shop near N. 27th & W Street. According to police, a person hopped the counter of the convenience store, grabbed a handful of money, and ran away. Currently, police are still investigating the incident. Police did not say if a weapon was used. This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they come available.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would allow higher speed limits on many Nebraska highways to a final vote in the Legislature. The measure won second-round approval, and a third vote is required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts. The bill would allow the state Department of Transportation to raise speed limits on certain four-lane roads to 65 mph, and other expressways could see increases to 70 mph. Interstate 80 would be excluded.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would allow higher speed limits on many Nebraska highways to a final vote in the Legislature. The measure won second-round approval, and a third vote is required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts. The bill would allow the state Department of Transportation to raise speed limits on certain four-lane roads to 65 mph, and other expressways could see increases to 70 mph. Interstate 80 would be excluded.More >>
A Lancaster County District judge signed an order placing 21 nursing facilities and ten assisted living facilities, in 19 counties, be placed in receivership for uninterrupted operation of the facilities.More >>
A Lancaster County District judge signed an order placing 21 nursing facilities and ten assisted living facilities, in 19 counties, be placed in receivership for uninterrupted operation of the facilities.More >>