Driver cited for going 115 mph on 84th Street - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Driver cited for going 115 mph on 84th Street

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Tuesday, around 12:45 in the morning, an officer saw two cars speeding on 84th street near the Lancaster Event Center. 

The officer said one car was going 115 miles per hour. 

The officer pulled one driver over for reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest. 

The second car got away.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver cited for going 115 mph on 84th Street

    Driver cited for going 115 mph on 84th Street

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Tuesday, around 12:45 in the morning, an officer saw two cars speeding on 84th street near the Lancaster Event Center.  The officer said one car was going 115 miles per hour.  The officer pulled one driver over for reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest.  The second car got away.More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Tuesday, around 12:45 in the morning, an officer saw two cars speeding on 84th street near the Lancaster Event Center.  The officer said one car was going 115 miles per hour.  The officer pulled one driver over for reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest.  The second car got away.More >>

  • Lincoln man falls victim to car-buying scam

    Lincoln man falls victim to car-buying scam

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A 19-year-old Lincoln man was scammed out of more than $1,000 while trying to sell his car on Craigslist.  He had his car listed for $700. Then the scammer contacted him from Texas, offering to buy the car.  The scammer sent the victim a check for $1,980. Then asked the victim to send him a money order reimbursing the scammer for overpaying for the car.  The victim sent a money order for $1,280. But the ...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A 19-year-old Lincoln man was scammed out of more than $1,000 while trying to sell his car on Craigslist.  He had his car listed for $700. Then the scammer contacted him from Texas, offering to buy the car.  The scammer sent the victim a check for $1,980. Then asked the victim to send him a money order reimbursing the scammer for overpaying for the car.  The victim sent a money order for $1,280. But the ...More >>

  • Two sent to the hospital following early morning crash

    Two sent to the hospital following early morning crash

    Two sent to the hospital following early morning crash

    Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Lincoln Police responded to a two car accident shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday morning. The accident happened near Telluride Dr. & Whitehead Dr. in Lincoln. Two people from one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries. One person was cited in the accident. More >>
    Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Lincoln Police responded to a two car accident shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday morning. The accident happened near Telluride Dr. & Whitehead Dr. in Lincoln. Two people from one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries. One person was cited in the accident. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.