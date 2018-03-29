Lincoln's Entertainment Round-Up - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln's Entertainment Round-Up Lincoln News

Lincoln's Entertainment Round-Up

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

If you're looking for some fun things to do this weekend you're in luck.

Here's Bob Rook with your entertainment roundup!

Sit right back and you'll see a tale of an entertaining musical adventure! This campy, fun musical based on the TV phenomenon features everything you loved about the classic tale of Skipper, his dim–witted first mate and their guests who set sail for a three–hour tour. Featuring a hilarious book and music by Laurence Juber, Paul McCartney's guitar player from Wings, this show is a wonderful musical treat for everyone!

Gilligan's Island The Musical

The TADA Theatre

April 6–22

(402) 438–8232

www.tadatheatre.info

Now here's The Roundup!

Eli Young Band

The Bourbon Theatre

Thursday 8:00 pm

Hippity Hoppity Bunny Time

Barnes & Noble

27th at Pine Lake Road

This Weekend

Shawn James

Bourbon Theatre

Sat. 9:00 pm

Loveless

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center

This Weekend

www.TheRoss.org

On The Fritz

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill

This weekend

www.cappysbar.com

That is it for now!

Have an entertaining weekend!

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Driver cited for going 115 mph on 84th Street

    Driver cited for going 115 mph on 84th Street

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Tuesday, around 12:45 in the morning, an officer saw two cars speeding on 84th street near the Lancaster Event Center.  The officer said one car was going 115 miles per hour.  The officer pulled one driver over for reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest.  The second car got away.More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Tuesday, around 12:45 in the morning, an officer saw two cars speeding on 84th street near the Lancaster Event Center.  The officer said one car was going 115 miles per hour.  The officer pulled one driver over for reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest.  The second car got away.More >>

  • Lincoln man falls victim to car-buying scam

    Lincoln man falls victim to car-buying scam

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A 19-year-old Lincoln man was scammed out of more than $1,000 while trying to sell his car on Craigslist.  He had his car listed for $700. Then the scammer contacted him from Texas, offering to buy the car.  The scammer sent the victim a check for $1,980. Then asked the victim to send him a money order reimbursing the scammer for overpaying for the car.  The victim sent a money order for $1,280. But the ...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A 19-year-old Lincoln man was scammed out of more than $1,000 while trying to sell his car on Craigslist.  He had his car listed for $700. Then the scammer contacted him from Texas, offering to buy the car.  The scammer sent the victim a check for $1,980. Then asked the victim to send him a money order reimbursing the scammer for overpaying for the car.  The victim sent a money order for $1,280. But the ...More >>

  • Two sent to the hospital following early morning crash

    Two sent to the hospital following early morning crash

    Two sent to the hospital following early morning crash

    Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Lincoln Police responded to a two car accident shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday morning. The accident happened near Telluride Dr. & Whitehead Dr. in Lincoln. Two people from one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries. One person was cited in the accident. More >>
    Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Lincoln Police responded to a two car accident shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday morning. The accident happened near Telluride Dr. & Whitehead Dr. in Lincoln. Two people from one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries. One person was cited in the accident. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.