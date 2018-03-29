Lincoln's Entertainment Round-Up

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Sit right back and you'll see a tale of an entertaining musical adventure! This campy, fun musical based on the TV phenomenon features everything you loved about the classic tale of Skipper, his dim–witted first mate and their guests who set sail for a three–hour tour. Featuring a hilarious book and music by Laurence Juber, Paul McCartney's guitar player from Wings, this show is a wonderful musical treat for everyone!

Gilligan's Island The Musical

The TADA Theatre

April 6–22

(402) 438–8232

www.tadatheatre.info

Eli Young Band

The Bourbon Theatre

Thursday 8:00 pm

Hippity Hoppity Bunny Time

Barnes & Noble

27th at Pine Lake Road

This Weekend

Shawn James

Bourbon Theatre

Sat. 9:00 pm

Loveless

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center

This Weekend

www.TheRoss.org

On The Fritz

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill

This weekend

www.cappysbar.com

