Budget Reaction at the Capitol

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

Wednesday night the budget had finally moved passed the second of three readings after the budget had been filibustered twice

"It's important that we move the budget on," said Gov. Pete Ricketts "as I have said we've got important priorities we have got to live within our means we have got to continue to control spending and of course there's key things in that budget with regard to child welfare that's important to be able to fund our schools would run short on school aid so it's important we continue to keep the budget moving forward."

The feeling on the other side though is that the language in the budget of defunding Title Ten money to clinics that provides abortions or those who refer patients to such clinics should have never been in the budget. But the one exception is that it would be okay to make referrals that center around emergencies.

"I think that the language should have come out of the budget," says Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks "last year we were promised that this would not come forward again and unfortunately they some how caved and decided to put it back in the budget again."

If the Title Ten language stays in the budget this could end up being a yearly topic at the legislature.

"Again if it ends up in the budget next year we will spend this time again," added Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks "and I promise to do that and I think it's really unfortunate that it became a political stand over the lives of women."

Even though the budget has had trouble passing, many agree, it will get approved before this legislation session is over on April 19th, including Gov. Pete Ricketts. 

"Oh, we still have plenty of time to get the budget passed and to pass tax relief," stated Gov. Ricketts. 

Now the state's budget is officially onto it's third and final reading and it is anticipated to be voted on some time next week, and if it passes next week it will then reach Governor Ricketts to be signed.

