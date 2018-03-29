National Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebrate

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

Today Governor Pete Ricketts invited a handful of Vietnam veterans to the Capitol.

"What we want to do is recognize our Vietnam Veterans for the sacrifices they and their families made in service for our country," says Gov. Pete Ricketts

This ceremony was held on National Vietnam War Veterans day.

At the ceremony, the veterans and some family members received a Vietnam veteran lapel pin.

"So thank you, thank you to the many sacrifices that you made for our state and for our nation," says Major General Daryl Bohac of Nebraska's National Guard "thank you to the families as well and to the spouses who also sacrificed."

The Governor plans on having this event every year for the veterans here in Nebraska