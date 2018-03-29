Epp Concrete donates new basement to family in need - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Epp Concrete donates new basement to family in need

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

The Mullendore family walked into a brand new basement Thursday, thanks to Epp Concrete.

"We're always trying to figure out how we can give back, how we can help the great community we live in. We got the idea for basement with a purpose,” Dave Epp, with Epp Concrete said.

They chose the Mullendore family.

"The basement was unlivable,” Jerri Carlson, who lives in the home said. “Water had gotten in, and we couldn't even store anything in it without it getting ruined. It was unlivable."

A moldy basement isn't good for any home, but for this family it was detrimental.

"I have lung cancer. I had a tumor in my chest and two others too. Right now I'm fighting COPD,” Joy Mullendore, owner of the home said.

The mold was making her health worse.

The whole family also moved in to care for Mullendore, and without the basement there wasn’t enough space for everyone.

"We couldn't afford to just fix it,” Carlson said.

When Carlson found out Epp Concrete was going to give away a basement, jumped on the chance.

They entered the Facebook contest.

"They all voted, and they picked me, they picked us,” Mullendore said.

It took a lot of work, and would have cost the family $40,000 to fix the walls, the water damage and prevent any future problems, Epp said.

But Epp said it was all worth it when the Mullendore family stepped down those stairs into their new basement.

That’s not only going to help Mullendore breathe easier and her family live more comfortably.

But also keep the home their family has lived in for years standing strong.

"I grew up here, went to school right down the street,” Carlson said. “My grandma passed it down to my mom, I'll take it when my mom's gone and I hope to pass it on to my grandkids one day."

Mullendore said there aren’t enough words to describe how thankful she is to Epp Concrete.

Epp said the project was so successful, they want to do it again next year.

Carlson said if they do, she wants to get involved and pay it forward.

