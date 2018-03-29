Zip Lining in Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The first zip line tour in the state of Nebraska is now open. It's located in Nickerson, which is north of Fremont.

It's at a girl scout camp. The project has been in the works for years.

While flying through the trees, the course reaches speeds of 30 mph and is 70 feet in the air.

The camp also has other tours thru the wilderness, including guided ones.

All proceeds made there go back to the Girl Scouts.