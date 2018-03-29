Environmental documents signed, pave way for Lincoln South Beltw - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Environmental documents signed, pave way for Lincoln South Beltway project

March 29, 2018 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Today, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced an important milestone in the completion process of the Lincoln South Beltway with finalization and signature of required environmental documents.

“The Lincoln South Beltway is the largest and one of the most complex projects Nebraska has undertaken,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis.  “Today represents years of hard work from the NDOT staff and our partners.  With the project moving into final design we are closer than ever to realizing the tremendous benefits the project will bring to the region including supporting safety and economic growthin the City of Lincoln, Lancaster County, and Southeast Nebraska region.”

The South Beltway project will construct a new 11-mile east-west freeway south of the City of Lincoln, located between U.S. Highway 77 on the west and Nebraska Highway 2 on the east, and generally located 0.5 miles south of Saltillo Road. The purpose of the Lincoln South Beltway is to improve east-west connectivity for regional and interstate travel through Nebraska and to improve safety and reduce conflicts between local and through traffic, including heavy truck traffic, in Lincoln.

The Lincoln South Beltway’s estimated cost of $300 million is funded primarily through state funds from the Build Nebraska Act with a federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant and a local contribution from the City of Lincoln and in partnership with Lancaster County.

The signing of this document allows the Department of Transportation to proceed with the final design of the project and begin the right-of-way acquisition process, an important step towards this long awaited project.

