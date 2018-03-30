Update: Missing juveniles found - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Update: Missing juveniles found

Update: Missing juveniles found

Update:

Lincoln Police say the missing boys have been found safe. 

Previous:

Lincoln Police are searching for two missing juveniles.

Isaac Sanchez, 16, and Kayden West, 11,  are believed to be in a blue 2002 Buick Park Ave with Nebraska plate 8-D430. 

Police say they may be headed to the Grand Island area.

The two juveniles are not believed to be in any danger.

If you have any information, call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000.

