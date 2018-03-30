Lincoln pastor spends 24 hours without food or shelter for homelessness awareness

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

No food, and below average temperatures for the end of March.

That's what Pastor Tom Barber of the People's City Mission has been living with the past 24 hours.

"I sit out here, talk to people coming by, and I just try to call attention to the plight of the homeless," he said.

24 hours seems like a long time, but the homeless in Lincoln deal with these conditions every day.

"There's a lot of suffering that doesn't have to happen, you know there are people out here, cold - let me tell you, it's cold out here, and there are people that have to do this all the time. There are people that are hungry, and why should someone have to go hungry in a place where we have all these resources?" said Pastor Tom.

This 24 hour hiatus from the comforts of warmth and food is part of a bigger project called Only 251.

For the price of a small coffee, you could feed a homeless person.

"We're asking folks to fund one meal, for one homeless person, once a month. That's it," said Pastor Tom. "Something we all can do!"

$2.50 is all it takes. Pastor Tom and the rest of the People's City Mission have a goal of getting 19,900 people to sign up for Only 251.

That way, every homeless person in Lincoln can eat.

"What we're trying to show Lincoln is we can solve a lot of these issues on very small amounts of donations, very small amounts of time. If everyone just gives a little bit, a lot of the poverty we see wouldn't be happening," he said.

To be a part of this project, head to their website at www.only251.org for more information.