Lincoln Police see increase in copper burglaries

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Lincoln Police said the department is seeing an increase in burglaries involving copper thefts. 

There have been more than 60 cases since August 2017, and has caused more than $70,000 in damage to homes. 

The burglars target empty homes, or homes listed for sale. Police said the suspects get in by breaking the realtors lock box of the door, then taking off the doorknob. 

The most recent case was reported Thursday morning at at a home listed for sale in 48th and Holdrege Street. 

The lockbox was broken and the rear door of the home was ajar. Copper piping had been removed from the basement, the main water line was cut, lines to the sinks, and lines to the washer in the utility room were cut. There was damage to drywall and the ceiling.

There was approximately $2000 worth of damage with a loss of $600. 

Citizens are encouraged to call LPD if they witness suspicious activity in or around vacant homes or homes for sale in their neighborhood. 

