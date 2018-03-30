$2,000 taken from unlocked car - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

$2,000 taken from unlocked car

Posted:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A Lincoln woman reported more than $2,000 was stolen from her car. 

Police say her car was parked in a driveway near Capitol Beach overnight Wednesday. They said she told police her car was unlocked. 

Cash and a money order were in a bank bag inside the car. It was taken, along with keys to her business and a $200 purse.

