$2,000 taken from unlocked car

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A Lincoln woman reported more than $2,000 was stolen from her car.

Police say her car was parked in a driveway near Capitol Beach overnight Wednesday. They said she told police her car was unlocked.

Cash and a money order were in a bank bag inside the car. It was taken, along with keys to her business and a $200 purse.