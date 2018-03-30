Woman loses $14,000 in a scam - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman loses $14,000 in a scam

Posted:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A woman paid $14,000 in giftcards to a scammer. 

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the woman reported the crime Thursday. 

She told them a company told her they owed her money, but she had to go a website and enter the amount owed, $700. 

She did that, but scammers called her again and told her she accidentally entered $7,000, and needed to pay them back. 

Over the course of March, she paid them $14,000 in Walmart, Target and Best Buy giftcards. 

