Woman loses $14,000 in a scam

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A woman paid $14,000 in giftcards to a scammer.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the woman reported the crime Thursday.

She told them a company told her they owed her money, but she had to go a website and enter the amount owed, $700.

She did that, but scammers called her again and told her she accidentally entered $7,000, and needed to pay them back.

Over the course of March, she paid them $14,000 in Walmart, Target and Best Buy giftcards.