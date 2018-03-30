New Nebraska Pipeline

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

On the east side of the Platte River the Lincoln water crew are working on this pipe to increase the water capacity for Lincolnites

"So that pipe as we have been talking about is so essential for the city," says Jeff Henson who is the Project Manager.

This project is to get a new well, to increase the capacity of water for Lincoln and its has been in the works for several decades now.

"The planning, I have been involved in the planning for this job since the mid to late 1980's," added Henson "the first time we looked at building this well field on the East Side of the Platte River was in a project we were doing in the late 80's."

This pipe that supplies the well is no small project though, it will be pumping 17 million gallons of water through it every day.

"It's 15 hundred feet of steel pipe this pipe is about half million pounds if you were to weigh it," said Steve Owen, Manger of Water Production "and we are pulling it about 50 feet underneath the Platte River."

This project will cost the city of Lincoln around $12.7 million dollars, but the benefit for Lincoln might not be noticeable but it is significant coming these summer months when we most need these wells.

"Our water supply capacity principally the capacity of our summer time capacity that we're increasing with this project," commented Owen.

They expect to be done with this project here very shortly, and have it be fully operational by this summer reporting.