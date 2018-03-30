Future of Cars and Renewable Fuels - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Future of Cars and Renewable Fuels

Future of Cars and Renewable Fuels

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The future of cars and renewable fuels has some Nebraska farmers concerned.

Right now there's talk of changing this country's renewable fuel standard.
It has oil states going up against farm states.
Corn growers fear the one proposed solution would immediately cut ethanol consumption by a billion gallons a year.
With possible policy changes coming, senators from oil and farm states met at the White House this week, but did not strike a deal.
The White House says negotiations continue.

    •   
