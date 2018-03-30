Future of Cars and Renewable Fuels

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A 19-year-old Lincoln man was scammed out of more than $1,000 while trying to sell his car on Craigslist. He had his car listed for $700. Then the scammer contacted him from Texas, offering to buy the car. The scammer sent the victim a check for $1,980. Then asked the victim to send him a money order reimbursing the scammer for overpaying for the car. The victim sent a money order for $1,280. But the ...

