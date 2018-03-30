Lincoln businesses team up to donate soap to those in need - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln businesses team up to donate soap to those in need

One More time clothing store is partnering with Feya to sell soap and, for every bar they sell, they'll donate a bar to the Center For People In Need. 

The event runs from April 5-8th. 

Organizers say it's their goal to donate 100 bars. 

Each bar of Feya's soap sells for just under $8, and it's made locally. 

You can pick up the product at One More Time, located near 17th and Van Dorn, or call ahead to pre-order. 

 

