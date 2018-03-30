New exhibit at the Strategic Air Command Museum is all about energy

When you think about the Strategic Air Command Museum near Ashland, airplanes and helicopters may come to mind.

The truth is, there is actually much more.



"In addition to the airplanes we also have a variety of exhibits, Tuskegee Airman, Women in Aerospace and then we have activities for children, our children's learning center and our Energy Explorers exhibit, which is our newest traveling exhibit," said Mark Strehle, SAC Museum Curator.



That newest addition is a STEM-based exhibit called Energy Explorers.

It offers 15 hands-on experiences ranging from all different types of energy: gravity, momentum, wind, solar and even nuclear.



"Twice a year the museum focuses on bringing in something that relates to science, technology engineering or math that will appeal to not only the public but to our school aged children," said Deb Hermann, Director of Marketing at the SAC Museum.



The exhibit is fairly new and will run through the end of August.

The response so far has been very positive, and kids are loving it.



"It's pretty cool. I liked it and enjoyed it and my brothers enjoyed it a lot too," said 9th grader Isaac Montgomery.

"I didn't know this was here. My family was coming to see most of the planes and we saw this so we stopped and played with it for about 30 minutes because it was so cool. I would definitely want to come back and I suggest other people come too because it is pretty awesome," said Montgomery.



If you aren't completely tantalized by the new exhibit, the museum still offers daily tours at 11 am and is home to one of the largest collections of planes and aviation history in the region.



"One of the things we have a little trouble with is getting people to understand that you might want to give yourself more time than you think. People try to take an hour to walk around... Three and a half hours later they wish they allotted more time," said Strehle.



Last year the museum had 141 thousand visitors.

And unlike most museums, you get the opportunity to get up close and personal with many of the antique planes and artifacts.

For more information about event times and exhibit hours, head to the Strategic Air Command's website at sacmuseum.org.