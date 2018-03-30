UPDATE: Task force will look at county's roads, bridges

UPDATE:

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners has created a task force to look into which roads and bridges are in need of attention.



"What we need to do to maintain them, what roads need to be paved, bridges that have issues or potentially need replacement, or things like that," said Lancaster County Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Anne Ames.



She said it's not only a public safety concern, but also how to plan for the how the county's going to grow.



"We're really hoping that this group can help us figure out where our priorities should be and give us some ideas on what they think, in terms of funding and where they'd like to see improvements," she said.



Ames said she wouldn't say any roads are a danger to the public, but they need to make sure they're well maintained.

How much will the operations cost? That's something else they hope the task force will help determine.



"We have a lot more needs than we have resources," Ames said. "So we wanted to kind of bring together some of our community partners and stakeholders and figure out ways that we can problem solve where we're at and come up with some new solutions to long–term infrastructure needs."



The task force will tour county roads and bridges and hold a series of meetings to as part of deciding which need attention.

Ames said they hope the public will attend because it's a great opportunity for them to learn about the different roads, the needs and what the county's goals are.



The first meeting will be on April 5th at the Lancaster County Extension Office.

