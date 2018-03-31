Children meet Easter Bunny Lincoln Children's Zoo

Most children, but not everyone were so thrilled to meet the Easter bunny Saturday at the Lincoln’s Children Zoo.



"Kids get to come in from all ages they do a cute little Easter egg hunt we have one for the younger kids and one for the older kids and make it a little more challenging for them," said Emma Hazel.

The zoo’s annual breakfast with the Easter bunny was a picture perfect time to celebrate Easter and take photos with the Easter bunny, at least, for most families.

Good snapshots or not, the Easter bunny gave baskets to every egg hunter for some volunteers the egg hunt is their favorite part of the event.



"Oh it's just fun watching kids pick up the eggs you're supposed to pick up like six of all one color but you'll see a bunch of them they got all kinds of colors and parents make them throw them back on the ground," said Paul Svopoea a volunteer with the zoo.

Zoo employees and volunteers hid eggs in various places around the zoo.

I spoke to several kids who said they didn't have a strategy for findings eggs, but Jack Langenfeld did, "So I found one color so I go that same way."

Zoo employees had just as much fun as the kids with the event...

They say seeing families have fun is the biggest reward.

"I get to see children laughing and smiling, that's why I do what I do is to get to see children hangout and have a great time," said Hazel.