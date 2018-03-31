Much of southeast Nebraska facing winter weather advisory for Ea - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Much of southeast Nebraska facing winter weather advisory for Easter Sunday

A band of snow is expected to spread across southeast Nebraska, dropping 2-4 inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. 

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the following counties that remains in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. 

Counties: Fremont-Page-Butler-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. 

Officials say to plan on slippery road conditions and to expect reduced visibility at times. 

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or visiting this link: https://hb.511.nebraska.gov/#roadReports?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=cameras.

