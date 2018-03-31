New Recycling Rules here in Lincoln

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

At the Auld Pavilion there was a unique event to the public to learn more about the NEw recycle rules here in Lincoln

"Starting on Sunday April 1st the city of Lincoln will no longer accept corrugated cardboard," said Gene Hanlon who is the Recycling Coordinator for Lincoln

Lincoln's corrugated cardboard ban in landfills starts tomorrow, the measure, passed by city council last year, is expected to increase Lincoln's recycling rate by 10%.

"This is a celebration about the city increasing recycling in the community through the corrugated cardboard disposal ban," says Hanlon "and welcoming families and other interested parties."

Right now, the city says corrugated cardboard, like shipping boxes,is the it is estimated to be the single largest recyclable material disposed of in landfills, it makes up about 10% of the city's garbage. Lincoln Public Schools students helped raise awareness about the new rule by making sculptures out of cardboard that were on display at the Auld Pavilion today.

"It was kind of trial by error a lot of times, we didn't really know what we were doing with it," says Gerardo Meza a LPS teacher "we haven't done any sculptures in cardboard, so I teach a sculpture class so we hadn't even started thinking about it."

The sculptures were meant to show that cardboard is more than something that goes in the trash, it's actually a versatile material that can be used beyond the mailbox.

"I mean next time you decided to throw a cardboard box away kind of think about how you can actually make something out of it," added Meza

To find out more information about the new program you can go to recycle.Lincoln.ne.gov or call (402) 441-8215