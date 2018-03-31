New Recycling Rules here in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New Recycling Rules here in Lincoln

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

At the Auld Pavilion there was a unique event to the public to learn more about the NEw recycle rules here in Lincoln

"Starting on Sunday April 1st the city of Lincoln will no longer accept corrugated cardboard," said Gene Hanlon who is the Recycling Coordinator for Lincoln

Lincoln's corrugated cardboard ban in landfills starts tomorrow, the measure, passed by city council last year, is expected to increase Lincoln's recycling rate by 10%.

"This is a celebration about the city increasing recycling in the community through the corrugated cardboard disposal ban," says Hanlon "and welcoming families and other interested parties."

Right now, the city says corrugated cardboard, like shipping boxes,is the it is estimated to be the single largest recyclable material disposed of in landfills, it makes up about 10% of the city's garbage. Lincoln Public Schools students helped raise awareness about the new rule by making sculptures out of cardboard that were on display at the Auld Pavilion today.

"It was kind of trial by error a lot of times, we didn't really know what we were doing with it," says Gerardo Meza a LPS teacher "we haven't done any sculptures in cardboard, so I teach a sculpture class so we hadn't even started thinking about it."

The sculptures were meant to show that cardboard is more than something that goes in the trash, it's actually a versatile material that can be used beyond the mailbox.

"I mean next time you decided to throw a cardboard box away kind of think about how you can actually make something out of it," added Meza

To find out more information about the new program you can go to recycle.Lincoln.ne.gov or call (402) 441-8215 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Much of southeast Nebraska facing winter weather advisory for Easter Sunday

    Much of southeast Nebraska facing winter weather advisory for Easter Sunday

    Much of southeast Nebraska facing winter weather advisory for Easter Sunday

    A band of snow is expected to spread across southeast Nebraska, dropping 2-4 inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.  

    More >>

    A band of snow is expected to spread across southeast Nebraska, dropping 2-4 inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.  

    More >>

  • Woman loses $14,000 in a scam

    Woman loses $14,000 in a scam

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A woman paid $14,000 in giftcards to a scammer.  Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the woman reported the crime Thursday.  She told them a company told her they owed her money, but she had to go a website and enter the amount owed, $700.  She did that, but scammers called her again and told her she accidentally entered $7,000, and needed to pay them back.  Over the course of March, she paid the...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A woman paid $14,000 in giftcards to a scammer.  Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the woman reported the crime Thursday.  She told them a company told her they owed her money, but she had to go a website and enter the amount owed, $700.  She did that, but scammers called her again and told her she accidentally entered $7,000, and needed to pay them back.  Over the course of March, she paid the...More >>

  • Driver cited for going 115 mph on 84th Street

    Driver cited for going 115 mph on 84th Street

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Tuesday, around 12:45 in the morning, an officer saw two cars speeding on 84th street near the Lancaster Event Center.  The officer said one car was going 115 miles per hour.  The officer pulled one driver over for reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest.  The second car got away.More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Tuesday, around 12:45 in the morning, an officer saw two cars speeding on 84th street near the Lancaster Event Center.  The officer said one car was going 115 miles per hour.  The officer pulled one driver over for reckless driving and engaging in a speed contest.  The second car got away.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.