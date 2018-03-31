Stars lose in Fargo 3-2

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Stars

FARGO, N.D. - The Lincoln Stars (31-22-1-1) and Fargo Force (33-16-3-4) played tight, but the Stars fell 3-2 on Saturday night at Scheels Arena.

Despite being outshot in the first period, the Stars scored the game’s opening goal on a wrist shot from the left wall by forward Dominick Mersch at 9:52 to take the 1-0 lead.

The Force scored two early goals in the second period thanks to forward A.J. Drobot at 2:05 shorthanded and forward William Fallstrom on the power play at 3:34 to take a 2-1 lead. Stars forward Gustaf Westlund came back on the power play and flipped in a shot at 4:33, knotting the score at 2-2. On another power play at 14:31, Fargo forward Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored to edge ahead, 3-2.

Scoring settled in the third period, and while the Stars gained a late power play and pulled the goaltender, they were unable to overcome the score, falling 3-2. Force goaltender Ryan Bischel (14-8-4) stopped 29 of 31 shots in the win. Stars netminder Tomáš Vomácka (22-18-0) stopped 31 of 34 shots in the loss.

