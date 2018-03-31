Waverly Gentleman's Club lashes out at two state senators - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Waverly Gentleman's Club lashes out at two state senators

A Waverly club took public aim at two female state senators.

Shakers Gentleman's Club is upset over legislation that would bring more regulation to their workplace.

A sign that appeared in front of the club over the weekend included foul language.

One side of the sign calls out Senator Theresa Thibodeau for sponsoring a bill that would regulate the state's private bottle clubs.

Thibodeau attempted to attach her bill to Senator Patty Pansing Brooks' latest sex trafficking bill, but withdrew it last week.

The other message threatens the senator with court for her connection to the bill.

In a phone interview, Senator Pansing Brooks responded, saying:

"Clearly they are attempting to bully and threaten Senator Thibodeau and I. I think it is totally inappropriate. Our jobs as lawmakers is to create laws that protect people, especially vulnerable people."

In a statement, Senator Thibodeau said quote:

"Threats do not scare me. I am in the legislature to protect our communities, and that's what I will continue to do."

Senator Pansing Brooks says the act only makes her more determined to pass laws aimed at keeping the community safe and making sure all businesses are operating within the law.

Shakers' Facebook page posted a statement Saturday, saying quote:

"Whether you are ok or not with private clubs, this is more about people being united. It's time to stand up and not allow big brother to interfere in our private lives and personal choices."

Senator Pansing Brooks' sex trafficking bill would allow sex trafficking survivors be exonerated of any crimes they committed while being trafficked.

It passed to final reading, without the bottle club bill last week.

