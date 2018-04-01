City crews treating roads ahead of expected snow

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Twenty City crews pre-treated emergency snow routes and arterial streets with anti-ice brine. The brine solution was applied to roads before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews will remain on patrol to monitor street conditions. Plow crews are on standby and ready to deploy should conditions warrant.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. today. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible. Driving conditions are currently normal, but drivers drivers are urged use caution as snow develops.