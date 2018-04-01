City crews treating roads ahead of expected snow - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Twenty City crews pre-treated emergency snow routes and arterial streets with anti-ice brine. The brine solution was applied to roads before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. 

Crews will remain on patrol to monitor street conditions. Plow crews are on standby and ready to deploy should conditions warrant.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. today. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible. Driving conditions are currently normal, but drivers drivers are urged use caution as snow develops.

  • Check NE travel conditions

    Road conditions continue to deteriorate across the state as snow continues to fall.  Travelers are encouraged to check the NE 511 for current road conditions, which you can do by clicking this link.

  • Winter Storm Warning in effect

    The following counties are currently in a Winter Storm Warning: Lancaster, Gage, Jefferson, Pawnee, Saline and Seward county. The following counties have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Adams, Butler, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk, Webster and York county. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 4pm today. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches is possible. Measured snowfall totals as of 10am:...

    The brine solution was applied to roads before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.  Crews will remain on patrol to monitor street conditions. 

