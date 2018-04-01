Winter Storm Warning in effect

The following counties are currently in a Winter Storm Warning: Lancaster, Gage, Jefferson, Pawnee, Saline and Seward county.

The following counties have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Adams, Butler, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk, Webster and York county.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 4pm today. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Measured snowfall totals as of 10am:

Wilber: 4.8 inches.

Swanton: 4.9 inches.

2 N 2 W of Swanton: 6.0 inches.

Friend: 4.6 inches.

Tobias: 7.0 inches.

Driving conditions are currently normal, but drivers are urged to use caution as snow develops.