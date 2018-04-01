Morley Elementary Students hold fundraiser for CEDARS

Students from Morley Elementary raised almost 1,300 items for cedars home for children.

It's a cause that hits close to home, especially for one student.

Kids at CEDARS Home for children have a reason to smile thanks to students at Morley Elementary.

The leadership club at Morley held a school wide drive to collect items needed by children at cedars.



"We had a fundraiser at our school and we got stuff on their wish list for them like clothes stuffed animals toys and stuff like that," Mckenley Luu a member of the leadership club.

CEDARS provides a safe place for youth to stay who don't have a place to call home.



"We're probably best known for is our out of home care. We provide foster care for about 250 kids every given day we have an emergency shelter for kids for short term stay," said Meagan Liesveld the executive vice president of CEDARS.

Providing for so many kids is expensive and requires a large amount of supplies, so the leadership students picked a theme for each day of the week – like teaching Tuesday and fun Friday – collecting a variety of items to donate to the home.

They collected over 13 hundred items ranging from clothes, to bedding, to toiletries and it took three vans stuffed to the brim to get all the items to cedars.

For one student the fundraiser was personal.



"I have a little sister and she came from CEDARS and now she's living with us for a little bit," said Mia Roberts a member of the leadership club.

Mia, along with the twenty other leadership students, were thrilled they were able to impact the lives of so many.



"It makes me feel great because I know those kids are going to be happier because they're going to have a pillow or they'll have some notebooks to take notes down for their tests," Liam Kontrns a member of the leadership.

The students say they plan to do more fundraisers for cedars and other organizations in the future.