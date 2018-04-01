A snow-filled-Easter leads to over 20 accidents

Road conditions continue to deteriorate across the state as snow continues to fall. Travelers are encouraged to check the NE 511 for current road conditions, which you can do by clicking this link.More >>
The following counties are currently in a Winter Storm Warning: Lancaster, Gage, Jefferson, Pawnee, Saline and Seward county. The following counties have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Adams, Butler, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk, Webster and York county. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 4pm today. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches is possible. Measured snowfall totals as of 10am:...More >>
A Waverly club took public aim at two female state senators.More >>
The brine solution was applied to roads before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Crews will remain on patrol to monitor street conditions.More >>
A band of snow is expected to spread across southeast Nebraska, dropping 2-4 inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.More >>
Easter arrived on Sunday and it brought snow along with it.More >>
At the Auld Pavilion there was a unique event to the public to learn more about the new recycle rules here in Lincoln.More >>
"Kids get to come in from all ages they do a cute little Easter egg hunt we have one for the younger kids and one for the older kids and make it a little more challenging for them," said Emma Hazel.More >>
