NEB SB: Wildcats Take Game Three, Series from Huskers

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Wildcats Take Game Three, Series from Huskers

Evanston, Ill. -- The Nebraska softball team (25-12, 3-3 Big Ten) took a 5-0 lead against Northwestern (22-11, 5-3 Big Ten) on Sunday, but the Wildcats scored nine unanswered runs - including four unearned - to win game three of the weekend, 9-5, and claim the series. The Wildcats dropped game one on Friday, but took game two on Saturday in a similar come-from-behind way.

Olivia Ferrell dropped to 7-4 on the year, pitching 2.1 innings. She gave up seven hits and three earned runs. Northwestern's Kenna Wilkey improved to 8-4. She pitched 5.1 innings, giving up three hits and one run. She also had three strikeouts.

On offense, the Huskers recorded five hits. Edwards had two hits, including one home run. Alyvia Simmons, Kaylan Jablonski and Laura Barrow each had one hit as well for Nebraska.

Nebraska scored two in the first inning. Barrow hit a one-out double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Edwards drew a walk to put runners on the corners and Jablonski hit a chopper to the left side to score Barrow and give Nebraska a 1-0 lead. Madi Unzicker drew a walk to load the bases. Cassidy hit a deep fly ball that scored Edwards, extending the Husker lead to 2-0.

In the second, Simmons drew a two-out walk and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Barrow also drew a walk to add another runner. Edwards then hammered a homer to left field to score three more runs.

Northwestern tied the game in the third. A Husker error allowed the Wildcats to score five runs, including three unearned runs. Northwestern loaded the bases with three singles and scored a run with a walk. Then, a dropped sac fly allowed an earned run to score, but also allowed another run, as all other baserunners gained an extra base. Additionally, Nebraska's defense didn't get an out on the play. Then a single scored one more run and another sac fly tied the game.

The 'Cats took a 7-5 lead in the fourth. A walk and a single put runners on first and second and a double scored two. Northwestern scored two more in the fifth. Back-to-back two-out singles put runners on first and second. A double scored one run, but a throwing error on the Huskers allowed another run to score.

Nebraska attempted a comeback in the top of the seventh. Simmons hit a one-out double and Barrow was walked to put two runners on. Edwards was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The Huskers brought the tying run to the plate but a pair of flyouts ended the game.

Nebraska continues a stretch of away games on Tuesday when the teams travels to Omaha to face in-state rival UNO. Game time is set for 6 p.m. and will be available on Huskers.com (radio).