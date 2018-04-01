Davinci's Gives Back in a big way

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

The local restaurant Davinci's took everybody in for one of the biggest Easter dinners in Lincoln.



The Davinci's restaurant on 11th and G opened its doors yet again to serve an Easter dinner for those in need on Sunday afternoon.

"So we are doing a free Easter dinner for the low income and the lonely in Lincoln," said Brianna Knudson Volunteer Coordinator "we've been doing this for 35 years it's just a way for us to give back to the community."

The atmosphere at the restaurant was one of fresh pizzas, and acceptance of any one who is truly in need.

"It's been such a supportive environment I means it's a place where people can come and kind of forget about anything that is going on in their life and forget any troubles," says Knudson "forget any worries and just come and have a hot meal and to celebrate to be with people, you know no one should be alone today on this holiday."

To make sure they weren't alone, over 100 volunteers from across Lincoln showed up to help feed their neighbors.



"It's amazing the way the community comes together to support," said Knudson "because we do this all on volunteers."



Even though they're working on a traditional day of rest, volunteers say the reward that they get from helping is priceless.



"It really warms my heart to see them came together and," says Knudson "everybody come to be together on this holiday."

Davinci's has been in Lincoln for 40 years now, they've served free meals on Easter for the last 35 of them.