New version of governor's tax plan to be debated - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New version of governor's tax plan to be debated

New version of governor's tax plan to be debated

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - After months of negotiations, Nebraska lawmakers are set to begin debate on a new version of Gov. Pete Ricketts' tax plan geared toward property owners and corporations.

The package will face heavy scrutiny from lawmakers in the final days of the 2018 session, despite endorsements from the state's largest farm and business groups. Debate is scheduled for Tuesday.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, who sponsored the bill on the governor's behalf, says it's the "last, best hope for tax relief" in this year's session.

The bill would offer income tax credits to reimburse a small portion of what agricultural landowners and homeowners pay on their property tax bills. It also would lower the state's top corporate income tax rate.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    More >>

  • A snow-filled-Easter leads to over 20 accidents

    A snow-filled-Easter leads to over 20 accidents

    Easter arrived on Sunday and it brought snow along with it. 

    More >>

    Easter arrived on Sunday and it brought snow along with it. 

    More >>

  • Davinci's Gives Back in a big way

    Davinci's Gives Back in a big way

    The local restaurant Davinci's took everybody in for one of the biggest Easter dinners in Lincoln....

    More >>

    The local restaurant Davinci's took everybody in for one of the biggest Easter dinners in Lincoln....

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.