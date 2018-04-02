Mountain Lion education meeting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Mountain Lion education meeting

Mountain Lion education meeting

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled three informational meetings about mountain lions.

Topics will include an update on research and details of the new mountain lion management plan. There also will be time to answer questions from the public.

The meetings will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The first is set for Tuesday at the Chadron State College Student Center Ballroom in Chadron.

The second is scheduled for the next day at the Gering Civic Center in Gering.

The third is set for April 11 at the Cherry County Fairgrounds in Valentine.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

    More >>

  • A snow-filled-Easter leads to over 20 accidents

    A snow-filled-Easter leads to over 20 accidents

    Easter arrived on Sunday and it brought snow along with it. 

    More >>

    Easter arrived on Sunday and it brought snow along with it. 

    More >>

  • Davinci's Gives Back in a big way

    Davinci's Gives Back in a big way

    The local restaurant Davinci's took everybody in for one of the biggest Easter dinners in Lincoln....

    More >>

    The local restaurant Davinci's took everybody in for one of the biggest Easter dinners in Lincoln....

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.