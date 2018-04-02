NEB T&F: Saturday's Husker Spring Invitational Canceled

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska track and field team’s Husker Spring Invitational this Saturday at Ed Weir Stadium has been canceled because of the forecasted cold temperatures and possibility of snow and freezing rain this weekend.

The Husker coaching staff made the decision Monday morning. The decision was not made lightly as it’s the first Husker outdoor track and field meet canceled this century, but the cancelation was made in the best interests of the student-athletes from the four competing teams – Nebraska, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, UMKC.