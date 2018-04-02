NEB SOC: Hanson Called Up to U.S. Women’s National Team

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Haley Hanson has been called up to the U.S. Women’s National Team training camp roster for the upcoming friendlies against Mexico this month.

“Everyone associated with our program is thrilled for Haley,” Nebraska Head Coach John Walker said. “This is a testament to her talent, hard work and perseverance. She takes ownership of her development as a player and as a result, she just continues to grow as a player. She is an inspiration to all of the players in our program as they can see first-hand what can be accomplished when someone is totally committed to their craft.”

Hanson gets her first call up to the Women’s National Team. The Houston Dash drafted Hanson with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NWSL Draft on Jan. 18. She played all 90 minutes in each of the first two games of the season for Houston. Hanson attended U.S. U-23 WNT training camps in January 2018 in Carson, Calif., and November-December 2017 in Orlando, Fla.

Hanson, an Overland Park, Kan., native, scored 19 career goals and tallied seven career assists in 75 appearances for the Huskers from 2014 to 2017. A second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior in 2017, Hanson led the Huskers with nine goals and added four assists, the second-most on the team. Hanson, who started all 19 games in 2017, recorded a pair of two-goal efforts and earned second-team All-Region honors.

Hanson along with Tegan McGrady were added to the roster after a hamstring injury to Kelley O’Hara. The United States faces Mexico on April 5 in Jacksonville, Fla., and April 8 in Houston, Texas. U.S. Coach Jill Ellis will choose 18 players to suit up for each of the two matches.

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position; Caps/Goals

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 2/0), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 14/0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 27/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 17/0), Tierna Davidson (Stanford; 4/0), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars; 4/0), Hailie Mace (UCLA; 0/0), Tegan McGrady (Stanford; 0/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC: 135/0), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC; 15/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Morgan Brian (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 72/6), Haley Hanson (Houston Dash; 0/0), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 47/4), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 250/98), Allie Long (Seattle Reign FC; 35/6), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 9/0)

FORWARDS (7): Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 60/23), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 1/0); Savannah McCaskill (Sky Blue FC; 4/0), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 138/81), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit; 33/9), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC; 133/35), Lynn Williams (NC Courage; 19/4)