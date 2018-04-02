Refuse worker impressed by compliance with cardboard ban

Posted By: Bayley Bischof

Starting April 1st, something that makes up 10% of the landfills can no longer be thrown in the trash: corrugated cardboard.

It's the thick cardboard, with a wavy layer in the middle, like shipping or moving boxes.

With this new law comes some new steps for refuse workers.

"We have to be a little more careful when we're dumping garbage to make sure there's not cardboard in it,” Greg Friesen with Uribe Refuse said.

If they find cardboard in your trashcan they'll take it out, and put it in your recycling bin if you have one. They’ll leave it behind if you don't.

Then they'll leave a note on your trash can, reminding you corrugated cardboard is no longer garbage.

While it's only been one day since the ban went into effect, Friesen said Lincoln is already doing a good job following the law.

"I thought it was going to be a nightmare today but we've out had a handful of people that have put cardboard in,” he said.

He said out of 250 stops, fewer than ten had cardboard.

Friesen said it will just take time for Lincoln residents to get used to the new rule, but it’s been done before when yard waste was banned.

"It may seem like a minor inconvenience but in the long run I think it's going to be better for the environment,” Friesen said.

City officials say the ban will raise Lincoln's recycling rate by 10% which has many benefits.

Like increasing the life of the city’s landfills, and boosting the economy.

"Last year, we paid to bury 19,000 tons of cardboard,” Mayor Chris Beutler said. “But cardboard is in such high demand by paper mills that 2.3 million could have been injected into the economy."

To comply with the new law, sign up for a recycling service or drop the cardboard off at one of Lincoln’s 28 recycling drop-off locations.

To find out more click on this link: https://lincoln.ne.gov/city/pworks/solid-waste/recycle/corrugated-cardboard.htm