UPDATE: County Engineer receives grant for Saltillo Road project

UPDATE:

Saltillo Road has been called the deadliest road in Lancaster County.

And County Engineer Pam Dingman said she's receiving a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation for a project to make the Saltillo corridor safer.



"They will pick up 90 percent of the cost associated with this project and then Lancaster County will be responsible for 10 percent of the cost," Dingman said.



She said this is something she's been working on for a long time. She said engineers completed a study on possible ways to make Saltillo Road safer two years ago and that she's been discussing funding with the Department of Roads for a while.

She said this grant makes the project much more affordable to the county.



"We're going to go forward," Dingman said. "We're going to look and see what we can do in this corridor to improve safety for the residents of Lancaster County."



This comes less than a month after a near–head on collision on Saltillo Road killed 17–year–old Norris High School junior Brianna Titterington.

Dingman said they take each road fatality seriously; and while securing the grant is significant, it only puts them at step one in a long process they must follow.



"Construction projects, for this reason, can take a long time," Dingman said. "There's the environmental processes we need to go through, there's lack of funding, there's a lot of different reasons they take a long time."



She said they hope to begin construction on Saltillo Road around 2023.

