Lincoln homicide investigation update

Lincoln Police are working around the clock to piece together the events leading up to last weeks shooting.



"More than twenty people were present at the residence in the 3800 block of south 47th immediately preceding the shooting," said Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

Police are working to figure out what led to the large gathering near on 47th and cooper where union jr. Was shot last Monday...

Chief Jeff Bliemeister says most people at the scene were in their teens or early 20's.

Some have gang ties, but its unclear whether the shooting was gang motivated.

Investigators are combing through witness accounts and other evidence, but still, no arrests have been made.

"We still need the public's assistance in identifying and ultimately holding those are responsible for the death of Edgar Union Jr. accountable," Chief Bliemeister.

Edgar Union Jr. leaves behind five daughters, ages 6 and under.

Police say they do have persons of interest in the case, but so far no arrests have been made.

If you have any information call LPD or crimestoppers.