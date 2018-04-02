Councilwoman to hold press conference about school security - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Councilwoman to hold press conference about school security



Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

City Councilwoman Cyndi Lamm announced she will hold a press conference Tuesday, April 3 at 10:00 a.m.

She will address the issue of school safety and School Resource Officers. 

She plans to discuss her suggestions for funding additional Student Resource Officers and other school safety measures without additional burden to taxpayers. 

LPS School Board member Matt Schulte will also be available to answer questions at the press conference. 

We will have a reporter at the conference and bring you the latest. 

