April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Distracted driving... A growing problem causing more and more crashes on state roads.

The number of distracted driving crashes has gone up each of the past six years.



"We never leave the house in the morning, expecting not to return at the end of the day, and you just don't know when yourself or somebody else is going to come across the line and hit you," said Mark Segerstrom, The Nebraska Safety Council's Roads Safety Project Coordinator.

In 2018 we have technologically advanced cars with motion sensors and GPS systems to help us navigate, yet distracted driving crashes continue to be on the rise.

There are three types of driving distractions: manual, visual and cognitive.



"A visual distraction is anything that takes your eyes off the road. A manual distraction is anything that takes your hands off the steering wheel. And a cognitive distraction is anything that takes your mind off the driving environment," said Segerstrom.



The typical text takes less than five seconds to send. At a speed of 55 miles per hour, a person can travel over the length of a football field with their eyes off the road.

In 2016 there were over 4,000 of them in Nebraska.

With 1,700 hundred alcohol related crashes, distracted driving is by far the most common cause of crashes on state roads.



"Distracted driving is 100 percent preventable? Right? In fact when researchers take a look at all the crashes that occur, 94 percent of those are due to human error," said Segerstrom.



April of 2018 has been designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month by the National Safety Council, with a goal of eliminating preventable deaths on the road.



"The number one thing we can do when we are behind the wheel is put away the cell phone. Turn it off, put it on drive mode, put it in your glove compartment, put it in your briefcase where you can't reach it, that is the number one component," said Segerstrom.



Distracted driving is still a secondary offense in Nebraska, meaning in order to get a ticket for it, you have to be pulled over for something else.



The Nebraska State Patrol is partnering with the Nebraska Safety Council to help raise awareness for this growing issue in our state.