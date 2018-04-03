Petitions now ready for Nebraska Medicaid expansion measure - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Petitions now ready for Nebraska Medicaid expansion measure

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Petitions are now ready for a ballot measure that would let voters decide whether to expand Medicaid coverage to an estimated 90,000 low-income people in Nebraska.

The Insure the Good Life campaign announced Monday that the Nebraska secretary of state's office has finalized language for the ballot petition.

The campaign needs to gather approximately 85,000 signatures by July 6 to place the measure on the November general-election ballot. Organizers say they're seeking volunteers to help gather signatures.

Nebraska is seeking to join 32 other states and the District of Columbia in expanding Medicaid as part of the Affordable Care Act. Idaho, Montana and Utah are currently in the midst of similar ballot initiatives, and Maine passed one last year.

