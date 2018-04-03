Omaha police search for missing woman - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Posted By: BriAna Campbell
OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Police need help locating a missing woman. 

34 year old Camisha Hollis was last seen at her home near 57th and Ogden around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Hollis is 5'6", 195 pounds and has a tattoo on her left arm.

She may be in her vehicle, a red, 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Nebraska plate VSF459.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5818.

