Omaha police search for missing woman

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Police need help locating a missing woman.

34 year old Camisha Hollis was last seen at her home near 57th and Ogden around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Hollis is 5'6", 195 pounds and has a tattoo on her left arm.

She may be in her vehicle, a red, 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Nebraska plate VSF459.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5818.