DHHS receives Compassion in Action Award

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is one of the 2018 recipients of Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach’s (MTKO) Compassion in Action Award. The honor was presented to the department’s Children and Family Services Division (CFS) at MTKO’s annual Feeding the Soul of the City banquet, which took place Thursday, March 22 at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.

For the past few years, DHHS teammates have made regular weekly appearances at the MTKO Outreach Center to help members of the community apply for benefits, and to promote hope and compassion. It was this dedication that led to the award.

Susanne Blue, executive director at MTKO, specifically cited the department’s commitment to the community and highlighted the importance of collaborative partnerships. “DHHS team members have made the process of completing application interviews easier for our guests by allowing them to complete on-site interviews, submit required documentation and coordinate with in-office staff for same day processing,” she said. “This is extremely helpful for individuals who do not have regular access to a telephone and supports better communication. It is a partnership between the public and private sector that shows how beneficial working together can be.”

“The DHHS team has gone above and beyond to answer, or find the answer to, questions that do not necessarily fall within their area (such as providing information or contacts regarding Medicaid questions). They have also been a valuable resource to the Matt Talbot Outreach staff to better serve our First HOPE housing clients,” Outreach Specialist Glenn Schawang elaborated.

Among other initiatives aimed to help with family reunification and stability, the department also works collaboratively with the Department of Labor (DOL) on a SNAP/DOL pilot reemployment program, which connects people to better paying jobs so that they and their families can regain their independence. The pilot is available in Columbus, Hastings and Grand Island and, as Governor Ricketts announced on February 1, has now expanded to Norfolk.

CFS Director Matt Wallen, Deputy Director Karen Heng, Tammy Allison, a social services supervisor, and other DHHS teammates accepted the Award on behalf of DHHS. DHHS CEO Courtney Phillips was also in attendance.

“We’re proud of the work we are doing in the community,” Phillips said. “It’s such an honor when our partners recognize our efforts. We look forward to continuing this partnership and exploring new ways to help Nebraskans live better lives.”

In addition to its local offices, DHHS administers and manages eligibility for Medicaid and Economic Assistance programs through ACCESSNebraska, a fast, easy way for Nebraskans to apply for various programs like Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), and Aid to Dependent Children (ADC), online.

It is a goal of ACCESSNebraska to assist Nebraska’s most vulnerable in getting eligibility decisions in a timely manner. Many of the clients assisted by the department and Lincoln Food Bank SNAP Outreach at Matt Talbot receive an eligibility decision the same day. Nebraska has continuously processed over 96 percent of SNAP applications and recertification within program timeframes for the last 25 months. For more information, or for ACCESSNebraska Key Performance Metrics go to: www.ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov.