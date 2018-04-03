Vehicles stolen from mechanic shop

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The owner of Doug's Transmission reported Monday two vehicles stolen from his shop on 22nd and Y streets.

The suspect or suspects broke in through the front door and stole two vehicles belonging to customers.

A 2013 White GMC Yukon and a 2008 Blue Chevy Silverado.

Both were in a locked garage with the keys inside.