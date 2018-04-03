Vehicles stolen from mechanic shop - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Vehicles stolen from mechanic shop

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

The owner of Doug's Transmission reported Monday two vehicles stolen from his shop on 22nd and Y streets. 

The suspect or suspects broke in through the front door and stole two vehicles belonging to customers. 

A 2013 White GMC Yukon and a 2008 Blue Chevy Silverado. 

Both were in a locked garage with the keys inside.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

    More >>

    The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: County Engineer receives grant for Saltillo Road project

    UPDATE: County Engineer receives grant for Saltillo Road project

    Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.

    More >>

    Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.

    More >>

  • Lincoln homicide investigation update

    Lincoln homicide investigation update

    Lincoln homicide investigation update

    "More than twenty people were present at the residence in the 3800 block of south 47th immediately preceding the shooting," said Chief Jeff Bliemeister. 

    More >>

    "More than twenty people were present at the residence in the 3800 block of south 47th immediately preceding the shooting," said Chief Jeff Bliemeister. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.