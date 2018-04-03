Two arrested for drug, weapons charges

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Two people face several charges after getting caught with drugs and a weapon in a gas station parking lot around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious car at the Kwik Shop near 44th and O.

Inside the car were 24-year-old Camrey Chase and 38-year-old Lloyd Chamblin.

Officers found a loaded .22 caliber handgun, 19.6 grams of TCH Concentrate, Oxycodone pills and more than $2,600 dollars in cash.

Both were taken into custody for possession of drugs, possession of the weapon and other charges.