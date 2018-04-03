Two more empty homes targeted by copper thieves

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Two more Lincoln homes targeted by copper thieves Monday.

Both were for sale near south street in Southwest Lincoln, one on 13th street, the other on 27th.

Police say the realtors lock boxes were broken off and faucets, copper piping, cabinet knobs, tools and more were taken.

The total loss for both burglaries was about $1,000.