Critics urge school board to expand sex education curriculum - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Critics urge school board to expand sex education curriculum Lincoln News

Critics urge school board to expand sex education curriculum

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Two parents want the Millard school district to adopt a comprehensive policy on sex education instead of sticking to its pro-abstinence approach.

        The parents urged the school board at its meeting Monday to mirror the Omaha Public Schools approach, which encourages abstinence but also teaches about contraception, abortion, gender identity and sexual orientation.

        The two, Jennifer Day, told the board that research shows that comprehensive sex education is far more effective in preventing sexually transmitted infections and teen pregnancy than a pro-abstinence curriculum.

        Board President Mike Pate says the pro-abstinence approach has worked for years and is accepted by the Millard district community in Omaha.

        The board is updating the district's health education curriculum, based on a framework adopted in 2016.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

    More >>

    The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: County Engineer receives grant for Saltillo Road project

    UPDATE: County Engineer receives grant for Saltillo Road project

    Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.

    More >>

    Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.

    More >>

  • Lincoln homicide investigation update

    Lincoln homicide investigation update

    Lincoln homicide investigation update

    "More than twenty people were present at the residence in the 3800 block of south 47th immediately preceding the shooting," said Chief Jeff Bliemeister. 

    More >>

    "More than twenty people were present at the residence in the 3800 block of south 47th immediately preceding the shooting," said Chief Jeff Bliemeister. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.