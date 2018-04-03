Critics urge school board to expand sex education curriculum

The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.More >>
Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.More >>
"More than twenty people were present at the residence in the 3800 block of south 47th immediately preceding the shooting," said Chief Jeff Bliemeister.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Starting April 1st, something that makes up 10% of the landfills can no longer be thrown in the trash: corrugated cardboard. It's the thick cardboard, with a wavy layer in the middle, like shipping or moving boxes. With this new law comes some new steps for refuse workers. "We have to be a little more careful when we're dumping garbage to make sure there's not cardboard in it,” Greg Friesen with Uribe Refuse said. If they find cardboard ...More >>
At 89 the star talks beauty secrets, the Fonz, and new book My Days: Happy and OtherwiseMore >>
