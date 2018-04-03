Critics urge school board to expand sex education curriculum

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Two parents want the Millard school district to adopt a comprehensive policy on sex education instead of sticking to its pro-abstinence approach.

The parents urged the school board at its meeting Monday to mirror the Omaha Public Schools approach, which encourages abstinence but also teaches about contraception, abortion, gender identity and sexual orientation.

The two, Jennifer Day, told the board that research shows that comprehensive sex education is far more effective in preventing sexually transmitted infections and teen pregnancy than a pro-abstinence curriculum.

Board President Mike Pate says the pro-abstinence approach has worked for years and is accepted by the Millard district community in Omaha.

The board is updating the district's health education curriculum, based on a framework adopted in 2016.