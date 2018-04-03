Parents arrested after guns and marijuana found in home

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

On April 2, 2018 at around 1:45 PM, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at 1801 W. Ridge Road in rural Lancaster County.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted two residents of the home, 23-year-old Blake Walker and 28-year-old Kassandra Page who have a seven-month-old daughter in common.

Deputies determined that Walker and Page had been arguing in front of their seven-month-old daughter and Page’s five-year-old son.

Deputies also discovered there was marijuana, a loaded AR 15 rifle, and five shotguns inside the home within reach of the children.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the home and seized approximately 20 grams of marijuana and a small marijuana grow set up.

Both children were removed from the home, taken into temporary emergency protective custody and placed with relatives through the Department of Health and Human Services.

Walker was lodged in jail for felony manufacture of a controlled substance and cited for misdemeanor child neglect as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Page was cited for misdemeanor child neglect.