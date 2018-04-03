Senators approve $8.8 billion budget bill despite controversial - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Senators approve $8.8 billion budget bill despite controversial Title X wording

Posted:

The 2018 legislative session has been bogged down by one bill in particular. 

It deals with health care providers and federal funding.

The most controversial of the three was LB944, which is poised to deny federal funding to health care centers who provide abortion services.

At Tuesday morning's final reading, legislators talked it over one last time before voting.

"Planned Parenthood of the heartland will lose funding immediately. Risking the care for 8,000 Nebraskans that choose Planned Parenthood as their trusted health care provider," said Senator Adam Morfeld.

"This isn't meant to target any one provider, abortion providers can still receive title 10 funds. What the legislature is doing here, what I believe is consistent under federal law, is providing a mechanism by which those providers have to ensure that Title X tax payer dollars are not going to fund abortion services," said Senator Mike Hilgers.

After the debate, the bill was voted and it passed by a count of 38 to 6.

The 8.8 billion dollar main budget bill will now head to Governor Pete Ricketts' desk.

Planned Parenthood sent us a statement regarding Title X funding:

"Regardless of whether the new Title X rules go into effect July 1st or not, this fight is not over. We will keep fighting for our patients, and we are exploring all options. Our doors will remain open, and we will continue to offer all of our services. We will work with each patient individually to ensure they receive the care they need."

Planned Parenthood is estimated to be serving around one-third of all Title X patients in the state.

Medical experts have voiced concern about the inability of other centers to absorb the additional patients, and they say it could leave many low income Nebraskans without basic health care such as birth control, reproductive and cancer screenings.

If the governor signs the bill, It would go into law on July 1st of 2018.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    Verruckt water slide designer arrested

    The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

    More >>

    The designer of a waterslide that killed a 10-year-old boy at a Kansas City amusement park in 2016 has surrendered to U.S. Marshals after returning to the country on Monday night.

    More >>

  • Parents arrested after guns and marijuana found in home

    Parents arrested after guns and marijuana found in home

    Deputies also discovered there was marijuana, a loaded AR 15 rifle, and five shotguns inside the home within reach of the children.

    More >>

    Deputies also discovered there was marijuana, a loaded AR 15 rifle, and five shotguns inside the home within reach of the children.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: County Engineer receives grant for Saltillo Road project

    UPDATE: County Engineer receives grant for Saltillo Road project

    Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.

    More >>

    Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says she received a grant for a project to make Saltillo Road safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.