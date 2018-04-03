Senators approve $8.8 billion budget bill despite controversial Title X wording

The 2018 legislative session has been bogged down by one bill in particular.

It deals with health care providers and federal funding.

The most controversial of the three was LB944, which is poised to deny federal funding to health care centers who provide abortion services.

At Tuesday morning's final reading, legislators talked it over one last time before voting.



"Planned Parenthood of the heartland will lose funding immediately. Risking the care for 8,000 Nebraskans that choose Planned Parenthood as their trusted health care provider," said Senator Adam Morfeld.



"This isn't meant to target any one provider, abortion providers can still receive title 10 funds. What the legislature is doing here, what I believe is consistent under federal law, is providing a mechanism by which those providers have to ensure that Title X tax payer dollars are not going to fund abortion services," said Senator Mike Hilgers.

After the debate, the bill was voted and it passed by a count of 38 to 6.

The 8.8 billion dollar main budget bill will now head to Governor Pete Ricketts' desk.

Planned Parenthood sent us a statement regarding Title X funding:

"Regardless of whether the new Title X rules go into effect July 1st or not, this fight is not over. We will keep fighting for our patients, and we are exploring all options. Our doors will remain open, and we will continue to offer all of our services. We will work with each patient individually to ensure they receive the care they need."

Planned Parenthood is estimated to be serving around one-third of all Title X patients in the state.

Medical experts have voiced concern about the inability of other centers to absorb the additional patients, and they say it could leave many low income Nebraskans without basic health care such as birth control, reproductive and cancer screenings.



If the governor signs the bill, It would go into law on July 1st of 2018.