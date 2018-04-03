Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Police are responding to an active shooter at the YouTube headquarters in California's Bay Area, authorities say, cautioning people to stay away.

Nearby hospital Stanford Health Care confirmed that it treating four to five patients from the shooting. Their conditions are unknown.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew confirmed that the trauma center is currently receiving patients from the shooting.

Employees tweeted that an active shooter was in the building and that people inside had barricaded themselves in rooms. Some employees were later evacuated.

One employee, Todd Sherman, tweeted that he was sitting in a meeting when he heard rumbling from what he first thought was an earthquake but was really people nearby who were running away.

Sherman said that after someone told him that "there was a person with a gun," he "looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs."

Aerial footage showed people coming out of the building with their hands in the air, surrounded by a heavy police presence. Officers in bulletproof vests were then seen entering the building.

Police were seen patting down people outside after they left the building.

The San Bruno Police Department confirmed that police activity was occurring at the building and asked people to stay out of the area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and California Highway Patrol are responding to the scene, and the FBI's office in San Francisco is closely monitoring the incident.

